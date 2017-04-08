Gayatri Prajapati gangrape case: Cop booked for ‘kidnapping survivor’s daughters’

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati. Former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati.

A police officer, who is also the investigating officer in the gangrape case against former minister Gayatri Prajapati and others, has been booked for allegedly kidnapping the daughters of the alleged gangrape survivor last month from their Chitrakoot residence.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Anita Singh is the circle officer of Alambagh area in Lucknow. She has been involved in the gangrape case since it was filed in February this year on the Supreme Court’s orders.

“Anita Singh had sent a notice on March 29 asking me to record the statement of my youngest daughter before the magistrate. I told her then that she was not well and will do so once she was feeling better,” said the alleged gangrape survivor and complainant in the case. “On April 4, I called her to tell that my daughter had recovered and could now record her statement. It was then that she told me that her statement was recorded on March 31. I inquired about it with my daughters (aged 18 and 15) who then told me about the incident. Three men took them in a vehicle to Lucknow where Anita Singh produced the youngest before the magistrate for her statement.”

The mother claimed that her daughters had gone out for some work in the morning of the alleged incident and returned in the evening. Lucknow is around four hours from Chitrakoot by road.

The FIR was lodged at Karwi police station. Station house officer Satya Pal Singh said the complainant had claimed that both girls were sent back to Chitrakoot on the same day of the alleged kidnapping with a “warning” against speaking out on the incident.

Singh was later suspended by Chitrakoot SP Dinesh Pal Singh for lodging an FIR against a police officer without first informing his seniors.

The FIR was filed on April 5 but senior officials came to know about it on Thursday, SP Dinesh Pal Singh told The Indian Express.

Anita Singh and three unidentified persons were booked under IPC section 363 (kidnapping), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture.

The alleged gangrape survivor’s lawyer Mehmood Pracha said, the act of investigating officer (I-O) showed that Prajapati still enjoyed power in the new government. The police got statement of a minor recorded without taking consent of her mother only to help Prajpati in the case, he alleged.

When contacted, DIG, Lucknow range, Praveen Kumar said that he was told the I-O had gone to Chitrakoot with a police team after talking with the mother of the minor.

Anita Singh did not respond to phone calls for comment.

The case against Prajapati also includes charge of attempting to molest the 15-year-old daughter of the alleged survivor. The case against Prajapati was lodged in Lucknow’s Gautam Palli police station on Supreme Court’s order.

Lucknow police earlier arrested Gayatri and his associates and are in Lucknow district jail.

A complaint was filed with Delhi police last month too against Anita Singh when she had gone to AIIMS in Delhi to record statement of the minor who was under treatment there. Pracha alleged the cops had then threatened the girl and two witnesses of getting them killed in an encounter. The Delhi police have yet to register the FIR.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App