‘Constitution does not ban moral instruction’: High Court rejects plea against ‘Gayatri Mantra’ in Chhattisgarh schools

The Chhattisgarh High Court rejected a petition seeking an order to stop the government from enforcing the recitation of Hindu hymns in state-funded schools, stating that the government order is not mandatory and that constitutional provisions do not ban moral instruction “disassociated from any denominational doctrines”.

This comes after the state education department made the ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and other Hindu prayers mandatory at morning assemblies—a move the Opposition termed saffronisation of education.

A petition challenging the order in the high court argued that the direction violates Articles 14 (Right to Equality), 21 (Protection of Life and Personal Liberty), 25 (Freedom of Religion), 28(1) (which prohibits religious instruction in educational institutions wholly maintained out of State funds), 29 (protecting the cultural and educational interests of minorities and citizens) and 30 (empowering religious and linguistic minorities to establish and administer their own educational institutions) of the Constitution. Filed on June 12, 2026, the petition said the order “creates an impermissible situation wherein students from minority communities may feel compelled to participate in and recite religious practices that do not belong to their faith” and “amounts to imparting religious instructions and promoting a particular religion in Government Schools, which is constitutionally barred”.