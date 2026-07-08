‘Constitution does not ban moral instruction’: High Court rejects plea against ‘Gayatri Mantra’ in Chhattisgarh schools

This comes after the state education department made the 'Gayatri Mantra' and other Hindu prayers mandatory at morning assemblies—a move the Opposition termed saffronisation of education.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
4 min readRaipurUpdated: Jul 8, 2026 12:28 PM IST
Hoardings bar entry of pastors in 8 villages to ‘prevent forced conversion’, Chhattisgarh HC says ‘not unconstitutional’In Chhattisgarh High Court, the counsel for the state opposed the petition, calling it "politically motivated". (Credit: highcourt.cg.gov.in)
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The Chhattisgarh High Court rejected a petition seeking an order to stop the government from enforcing the recitation of Hindu hymns in state-funded schools, stating that the government order is not mandatory and that constitutional provisions do not ban moral instruction “disassociated from any denominational doctrines”.

This comes after the state education department made the ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and other Hindu prayers mandatory at morning assemblies—a move the Opposition termed saffronisation of education.

A petition challenging the order in the high court argued that the direction violates Articles 14 (Right to Equality), 21 (Protection of Life and Personal Liberty), 25 (Freedom of Religion), 28(1) (which prohibits religious instruction in educational institutions wholly maintained out of State funds), 29 (protecting the cultural and educational interests of minorities and citizens) and 30 (empowering religious and linguistic minorities to establish and administer their own educational institutions) of the Constitution. Filed on June 12, 2026, the petition said the order “creates an impermissible situation wherein students from minority communities may feel compelled to participate in and recite religious practices that do not belong to their faith” and “amounts to imparting religious instructions and promoting a particular religion in Government Schools, which is constitutionally barred”.

Counsel for the state opposed the petition, calling it “politically motivated”. The state counsel said the order “involves neither religious instruction nor conversion” and is “in perfect alignment with the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP 2020), which mandates the integration of the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) to foster cultural awareness.”

“The terms ‘compulsory’ and ‘ensure’ in the Government Order dated 12.6.2026 relate strictly to internal school administration and discipline and do not entail any form of religious coercion,” the state said. “The morning routine is designed solely to foster unity and focus among students. The order prescribes no negative consequences, punishment or disciplinary action against any student who chooses not to recite these verses.”

The traditional verses are ancient Indian philosophies that promote universal well-being, ecological balance and gratitude, the state argued, describing the Gayatri Mantra as an “invocation for sharp intellect and wisdom”, a “scientifically and pedagogically backed cognitive exercise”, and adding that “none of these invocations contain any religious dogma, denominational propaganda or sectarian rituals.”

Last Thursday, after hearing both sides, Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad dismissed the petition, terming it “entirely premature”. While doing so, the judge stated, “A careful perusal of the impugned order dated 12.6.2026 reveals that it does not contain any mandatory or coercive direction compelling students to act in a manner contrary to their respective religious beliefs, conscience or faith. The contents of the impugned order, read as a whole, do not disclose any express requirement obligating students to participate in any activity that would interfere with their constitutionally protected freedom of religion or freedom of conscience,” the court said.

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The judge said the petitioners had failed to place any material on record to show violation of any fundamental right or any individual or direct injury.

On the religious aspect, the judge said, “the expression ‘religious instruction’ used in Article 28(1) has a restricted meaning. It signifies that the teaching of religious customs, rituals, practices and modes of worship is strictly prohibited in educational institutions wholly maintained out of State funds. However, a plain reading of clause (1) of Article 28 makes it clear that the provision does not ban moral instruction, disassociated from any denominational doctrines, which remains an essential part of training in citizenship, maintenance of law and order in the State and growth of social cohesion,” the court said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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