Gaya teen murder: Postmortem report rules out rape, police say case still ‘open-ended’

After receiving the post-mortem report of the minor girl found dead in Gaya on January 6, the Bihar Police Thursday ruled out rape but said the case remained “open-ended”. The police maintained that it was not an “honour killing” despite the arrests of the victim’s father and his friend in connection with the case.

A 16-year-old was found beheaded in the city weeks after she went missing on December 28, 2019. Her death had triggered protests by local residents who demanded a thorough probe into the case. Senior police officers, including the Additional Director General of Police (headquarters) Alok Raj, visited the city last week and assured residents of a fair probe.

The post-mortem report, prepared by Dr P Shekhar of ANMCH in Gaya, stated that the cause of death could not be determined as there were only minor antemortem (before death) injuries with “hard and blunt forces not sufficient to cause death”. It added that “skull bones are intact, brain is liquiefied. Whole neck is missing. Both lungs, trachea, heart and pesophagus are missing and appear to be eaten away by animals…”

The report put the time of death between two and five days prior to the postmortem on January 6, 2019.

Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra told The Indian Express: “The postmortem report has made one thing clear that it was not murder after rape. As there had been minor injuries before death, it is quite possible that her head was cut off after her death….. We have to look for motive now. The case is open-ended.

“We arrested them after the victim’s elder sister said that her father had asked her sister to accompany his friend after the missing girl had returned on December 31. But we are not concluding anything so far. There have been no definite leads,” he added.