Gaya rape: RJD leaders who ‘made girl narrate ordeal’ booked

Gaya police have lodged case against six RJD leaders, including the party’s principal general secretary and former minister Alok Mehta, for allegedly parading a minor rape victim before the media and making her narrate her ordeal at Magadh medical college, where she underwent a medical examination. The 15-year-old girl and her mother were allegedly gangraped on Wednesday evening at a village in Koch, Gaya.

An RJD delegation led by Alok Mehta and comprising Belaganj MLA Surendra Yadav, RJD women cell state president Abha Lata, RJD’s Gaya district president Nizam Alam, the party’s district president Saraswati Devi and two other party leaders visited the hospital on Friday and allegedly made the minor narrate the incident. A case was lodged on the statement of Koch sub-inspector Rajkumar Yadav.

Gaya SSP Rajiv Mishra told The Indian Express: “We have lodged a case against six RJD leaders and 10 unidentified people for revealing the identity of the victim under IPC and Juvenile Justice Act provisions”. RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewary said, “Our team had gone there to empathise with the victim as a responsible Opposition, but our leaders were framed under a conspiracy.”

