Gaya hospital staffer held for ‘sexually harassing patient’ in COVID-19 isolation ward

Two days after a woman died because of abortion complications in a Gaya hospital, her mother-in-law accused a hospital staff of having sexually harassed her. Gaya Police on Sunday arrested the staffer.

The woman had been admitted to ANM College and Hospital Gaya, which has been declared a coronavirus hospital, on March 29 with complications of excessive bleeding after an abortion. She was kept in a COVID-19 isolation ward, though she later tested negative for coronavirus. She was discharged on March 31 and died at home on April 6.

After her mother-in-law spoke to some local journalists alleging sexual harassment of the victim by a hospital compounder, the Gaya administration asked the police to lodge a case.

Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Mishra told The Indian Express: “We have lodged a case under IPC section 365A ( sexual harassment) against a hospital employee on the allegation by the woman’s mother-in-law. As the hospital staff had come in contact with a COVID-19 positive case, he has undergone a test.”

The SSP said there had been no allegations of rape.

The woman’s mother-in-law told the police that they had not filed an FIR initially because of fear of social stigma, but decided to lodge a complaint once the woman died.

