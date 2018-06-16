Gaya gangrape case: Teenage daughter of victim tells police she was gangraped too

The SSP said it was only during counselling of the teenage girl that she revealed that she had also been sexually assaulted. (Representational Image) The SSP said it was only during counselling of the teenage girl that she revealed that she had also been sexually assaulted. (Representational Image)

The teenage girl whose mother was allegedly gangraped at Koch in Gaya on Wednesday evening has now told police that she was gangraped in the incident. According to a complaint lodged earlier, the 38-year-old woman was gangraped while she was on her way home with her husband and 15-year-old daughter on a motorcycle.

While the man was looted and later tied to a tree, his wife was allegedly gangraped, according to the complaint lodged after the incident. Gaya SSP Rajiv Mishra said, “On Thursday, the complainant had alleged that his wife’s modesty was outraged. He did not make a similar complaint regarding his daughter.”

The SSP said it was only during counselling of the teenage girl that she revealed that she had also been sexually assaulted. “We recorded the girl’s statement today and also got her medical examination done,” said the SSP.

SSP Mishra said: “We suspect involvement of four youths. Two youths, identified as Shivam and Gaurav, have been arrested but they have no criminal antecedents. We would request court for police custody of the youths to get more information.”

