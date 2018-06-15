Bihar: Two youths held over ‘gangrape’ of woman and daughter in Gaya while husband tied to tree

The Koch police station in-charge has been suspended for dereliction of duty and an SIT has been formed to probe the incident. (Representational Image) The Koch police station in-charge has been suspended for dereliction of duty and an SIT has been formed to probe the incident. (Representational Image)

Gaya Police Friday said the Koch ‘gangrape’ victim’s teenaged daughter was also gangraped on Wednesday evening when a Guraru resident had been returning home with his wife and daughter on his motorcycle.

While the man was looted and tied to a tree, his wife (38) and daughter (15) were taken away and were later allegedly gangraped near Sondiha village under Koch police station of Gaya.

The Koch police station in-charge has been suspended for dereliction of duty and an SIT has been formed to probe the incident. The woman’s medical examination report is awaited.

Speaking with the Indian Express, Gaya SSP Rajiv Mishra said: “On Thursday, the complainant had alleged that only his wife’s modesty was outraged. He did not make similar complaint regarding his teenaged daughter. We had conducted medical examination of only the woman on Thursday.”

The SSP said it was only after the counselling of the teenaged girl that she revealed she had also been sexually assaulted. “We recorded the girl’s statement today and also got her medical examination done,” Mishra said.

The SSP further said the victim’s husband was not a registered medical practitioner but had been a village medical practitioner without adequate qualifications. The Guraru resident would not often take the same route to travel to his clinic at Guraru from his village at Koch, he added.

