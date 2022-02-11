Rejected NOC for movie on gay Army officer as it would cast Army in poor light: MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt

The Army refused to grant a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a movie because it showed a romantic relationship between an Army officer and a local Kashmiri boy, which would have shown the Army in poor light, the Defence Ministry said in a written response in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The ministry said that a total of 18 proposals were received from January 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022, by the Army, of which one was rejected and one is still pending.

In response to a question by BJP MP Varun Gandhi, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said that the “the reason for refusal for granting NOC is the portrayal of a romantic relationship between an Army soldier serving in Kashmir and a local boy which casts Indian Army in poor light and raises security issues.”

In January, filmmaker Onir had stated that a film proposal by him was rejected by the Army, which was based on the life of a retired Indian Army officer who is gay. In an interview to The Indian Express, Onir had said that the idea behind the movie was “to create a dialogue” and “there was no criticism of the army but it talks about certain situations. But the way you make a film and the discourse it initiates are different from the situation when the script goes to a person who probably has no idea about cinema.”

In the response to the Lok Sabha on Friday, MoS Defence Bhatt said that the approval process “is not arbitrary/discriminatory in nature nor does it violate Article 14 of the Constitution of India. Each case is considered based on its own merits keeping in view the factors like national security, the defence of India, situation of law and order in the country/various states, maintenance of discipline in the Armed Forces, ethos/customs of military service and general sentiments of the citizens and image of the Armed Forces in the minds of the citizens of India/general public.”

The process, Bhatt said in his response, is “not violative of freedom of speech and expressions, guaranteed under Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India” stating that the “freedom of speech and expression is also subject to reasonable restrictions” and listed out the restrictions mentioned in the Constitution.

The rationale behind issuing NOC to filmmakers/producers for movies based on defence-related themes is “to ensure that the Armed Forces are not depicted in a manner which brings disrepute to the Armed Forces/Government/Country, as also to ensure factual accuracy and that no classified matters are brought out in the open domain that could effect in security of the country.”

Bhatt mentioned that the Navy had received one proposal for one NOC in the last ten years, which is still pending. The Air Force had given five NOCs in 2019, two in 2020 and six in 2021, without rejecting any.