Gave complaint for FIR against cops: AMU V-C; police deny receiving it

Tariq Mansoor Tariq Mansoor

ALIGARH MUSLIM University (AMU) Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor said the varsity had given a written complaint against the police Tuesday, demanding an FIR against police personnel for entering a university hostel on December 15 last year.

In a statement by the university, Mansoor claimed that the university administration had only given the police permission to bring “the situation to normalcy and restore public order and to clear the main road and that they were not supposed to enter any residential hostel”.

The hostel in question was the Morrison Court of Aftab Hall, the university statement said.

Mansoor said that evidence brought to the knowledge of the university administration “suggests that the police personnel might have crossed the mandate by entering the Morrison Court Hostel premises”.

Students had alleged that the police used excessive force on the campus and beat up students for holding a protest against alleged police excesses at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15. Several students were injured.

The AMU administration said a written complaint was sent to the Civil Lines police station on behalf of the varsity’s administration regarding the “entry of police personnel inside the hostel” on December 15. The university said that the complaint was sent through the AMU’s security in-charge. “The station in charge, however, informed the AMU official that the matter is subjudice in the High Court. Hence, the complaint was brought back by the security in-charge,” said a statement by the university.

Civil Lines SHO Amit Kumar denied receiving any such complaint on Tuesday. “We did not receive any such complaint from AMU,” Kumar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App