Goa row: YouTuber detained in Himachal over remarks on St Francis Xavier; crime branch to bring him back

Goa Police said Friday that YouTuber Gautam Khattar, who was booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments for making derogatory remarks against St Francis Xavier, has been detained by Himachal Pradesh Police from Kullu.
Rahul Gupta, SP Crime Branch, Goa said that based on an input by Goa police, the Himachal Pradesh Police detained Khattar Friday evening.
“A team of crime branch will soon take over the custody of the accused and he will be brought to Goa,” he said.
At the ‘Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav’ event held in South Goa’s Vasco last Saturday, Gautam Khattar – who describes himself as a ‘spiritual beat journalist’ on social media and the founder of Sanatan Mahasangh – allegedly made objectionable remarks against St Francis Xavier, revered as Goa’s patron saint. The event was organised by Sanatan Dharm Raksha Samiti Mormugao. Police had lodged a case against Khattar under sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
Earlier Wednesday, police arrested Khattar’s brother Madhav in the case. Police said a probe found that the speech delivered by Gautam, was prepared by Madhav, and the latter had recorded it on video and broadcast it on social media platforms. Madhav was arrested by a team of Goa police from Haridwar and is now under police remand. A lookout notice had also been issued against Khattar and police teams had been camping in multiple states to trace him.
The row had sparked protests as people across religious communities and political leaders filed multiple complaints across police stations in the coastal state, demanding Khattar’s immediate arrest. The protesters demanded that Khattar tender a public apology for disturbing the communal harmony and urged the administration to take steps to ban his entry in the coastal state. The case was transferred to the crime branch Tuesday. Several protesters took out a candle-light march in Margao and issued an ultimatum to the government to arrest Khattar by Friday evening.
The Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti, which organised the event, said that Gautam was “not a state guest” and that all the arrangements for his travel and lodging were privately managed, “without any involvement or support from the government of Goa”.
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In a statement to the press Tuesday, the Samiti said when he made derogatory statements about St Francis Xavier, they immediately intervened to stop him. It said Gautam was invited to speak about Sanatan Dharma, “not to make derogatory remarks about our patron saint”.
“We wish to clarify that the views expressed by Gautam Khattar are entirely his own and do not reflect the views of the organisers or the Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti. We, from the bottom of our hearts, apologise to all our Goan brothers and sisters who were hurt by the derogatory statements made by Khattar,” the Samiti had said.
Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region.
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