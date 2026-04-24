Goa row: YouTuber detained in Himachal over remarks on St Francis Xavier; crime branch to bring him back

A lookout notice had also been issued against Gautam Khattar and police teams had been camping in multiple states to trace him. (File photo)

Goa Police said Friday that YouTuber Gautam Khattar, who was booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments for making derogatory remarks against St Francis Xavier, has been detained by Himachal Pradesh Police from Kullu.

Rahul Gupta, SP Crime Branch, Goa said that based on an input by Goa police, the Himachal Pradesh Police detained Khattar Friday evening.

“A team of crime branch will soon take over the custody of the accused and he will be brought to Goa,” he said.

At the ‘Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav’ event held in South Goa’s Vasco last Saturday, Gautam Khattar – who describes himself as a ‘spiritual beat journalist’ on social media and the founder of Sanatan Mahasangh – allegedly made objectionable remarks against St Francis Xavier, revered as Goa’s patron saint. The event was organised by Sanatan Dharm Raksha Samiti Mormugao. Police had lodged a case against Khattar under sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.