‘Gautam ji can say anything’: The JJP rebel with a reputation of being ‘muhfat’

In political circles in Narnaund, MLA Ram Kumar Gautam has a reputation of being a ‘muhfat’ (outspoken), and it is a title that even his family does not contest. A day after JJP chief Dushyant Chautala got a taste of his plain-speak, his son Rajat Gautam, a member of Punjab and Haryana Bar Council, said: “It’s famous in our belt that Gautam ji can say anything. He even snubs us if we try to suggest to him to be careful in expressing his views.”

Many in the constituency even recall his comment at a poll meeting in 2000 where he promised to ensure that marriages of bachelors in the area if elected to the Assembly. “I had meant to say that I would ensure more jobs for youths so that they could automatically get marriage proposals,” Gautam (73) told The Indian Express Thursday.

Gautam belongs to a political family from Hisar’s Narnaund town and his father, Chander Bhan, had won elections of sarpanch, chairman of Block Samiti and chairman of local civic body. One of the elections, he had won against brother of a top politician of the area, Virender Singh Narnaundia, who also remained a minister in the state.

Gautam has himself contested eight Assembly polls and one Lok Sabha election beginning with the Vidhan Sabha poll of 1977 as an Independent candidate that he lost. During the Emergency before that, he had spent nearly six months in jail.

In fact, he lost five Assembly elections and one Lok Sabha election before he could win his first Vidhan Sabha seat from Narnaund in 2005 on a BJP ticket — that also on account of sympathy he got following his continuous defeats. By the time of the 2005 election, he had sold seven acres of agriculture land to meet the election expenditures leaving five acres of land for the family. His wife, a college professor, though was a support in saving the family from financial hardship during his electoral contests.

In 1991, Gautam had also formed Sarv Jan Kalyan Morcha which contested 11 Assembly seats, but lost all. At that time Gautam had contested from Safidon (Jind), while his father Chander Bhan had fought from Narnaund.

It was in 1995 that he joined the BJP for the first time in presence of senior party leader Lal Krishna Advani. After winning the 2005 Assembly election, he became leader of the two-member BJP legislative group in the Haryana Assembly apart from a member of the party’s national executive. But later, he joined hands with the then Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and contested the 2009 Assembly election as a Congress candidate, but lost the poll battle. After losing the 2014 election as an Independent candidate, Gautam joined hands with Dushyant Chautala in December 2018 for his Jannayak Janata Party.

In political circles, he is seen as a non-Jat face in Narnaund politics. Gautam, however, admits the important role of Jats played in his win against Captain Abhimanyu in October Assembly polls after he got the JJP ticket. Keeping in view caste equations in JJP’s politics, Gautam was hoping for a Cabinet berth after Dushyant, who belongs to Jat community, was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister in the JJP-BJP alliance government. About his remarks on Wednesday against Dushyant, he said: “I have already stated what I had to say. I am not going to say anything more apart from giving reply to them (JJP), if anything is asked.”

