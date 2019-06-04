If oppression ensures security for my people, so be it: Gambhir responds to Mufti’s tweet on Amit Shah

A day after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of resorting to “brute force” to “quick fix” the Kashmir issue, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has taken a swipe at the PDP chief terming her words as “ridiculously naive” and said “if oppression ensures security for my people, then so be it”.

“While I am all for a talk-based solution to Kashmir problem but for @mehboobamufti to term Shri @AmitShah’s process as “brute” is “ridiculously naive”. History has been witness to our patience and endurance. But if oppression ensures security for my people, then so be it,” the BJP MP from East Delhi tweeted in response to Mufti’s statement.

While I am all for a talk-based solution to Kashmir problem but for @mehboobamufti to term Shri @AmitShah’s process as “brute” is “ridiculously naive”. History has been witness to our patience and endurance. But if oppression ensures security for my people, then so be it. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 3, 2019

On Monday, Mufti had tweeted: “Since 1947, Kashmir’s been looked through the prism of security by successive governments. It’s a political problem that needs a political redressal by involving all stakeholders inc Pak. Expecting a quick fix through brute force by newly appointed HM is ridiculously naive.”

Since 1947, Kashmir’s been looked through the prism of security by successive governments. It’s a political problem that needs a political redressal by involving all stakeholders inc Pak.Expecting a quick fix through brute force by newly appointed HM is ridiculously naive — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 3, 2019

Earlier on Monday, Amit Shah had taken stock of India’s internal security situation at a meeting in New Delhi, where he was updated on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and its border areas, too.