‘Don’t fall into trap,’ Anupam Kher tells Gambhir after he condemns Gurgaon assault

A day after newly elected BJP MP Gautam Gambhir condemned the alleged attack on a Muslim man in Gurgaon, actor Anupam Kher had a word of advice for the famed cricketer. Kher urged Gambhir to not fall into the “trap of getting popular with a section of media”.

“Congratulations on your win. As a passionate Indian it made me very happy. Not that you have asked for my advise but still- Don’t get into a trap of getting popular with a section of media. It is your work that will speak. Not necessarily your statements,” Kher tweeted. Gambhir’s condemnation of the attack seemed to have not gone down well with some leaders of the BJP.

Dear @GautamGambhir !! Congratulations on your win. As a passionate Indian it made me very happy. Not that you have asked for my advise but still- Don’t get into a trap of getting popular with a section of media. It is your work that will speak. Not necessarily your statements.🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 28, 2019

Mohammad Barkat Aalam, 25, had alleged that he was attacked on his way home on Saturday night and also forced to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai.’ The attackers also allegedly threw his skull cap. According to the FIR registered in the matter, the men told the complainant that the cap was not allowed in the area.

Following the incident, Gambhir had said, “In Gurgaon, Muslim man told to remove skullcap, chant Jai Shri Ram. It is deplorable. Exemplary action needed by Gurgaon authorities. We are a secular nation where @Javedakhtarjadu writes “O Palan Haare, Nirgun aur Nyaare” and Rakeysh Om Mehra gave us the song “Arziyan” in Delhi 6.”

The two-time world cup winning cricketer, who was trolled later, then said: “Having been a cricketer, criticism is not new for me. I am used to it. So trollers and critics are not a problem. Having played sports which is governed by definite, I will continue to live in black and a white. Somehow have never liked greys, in fact you won’t find a grey in my wardrobe too. It is easier to say the truth rather than hide behind the froth of falsehood.”