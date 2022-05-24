Gautam Adani, advocate Karuna Nundy, jailed activist Khurram Parvez in TIME’s 100 most influential list

TIME magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people of 2022 includes billionaire Gautam Adani, advocate Karuna Nundy, who has been championing the cause of the criminalisation of marital rape in India, and human rights activist Khurram Parvez, who is currently in jail as part of an investigation in a terror-funding case in Kashmir.

Apart from them, Indian American Bela Bajaria, the head of Global TV at OTT platform, Netflix, is also part of TIME’s list.

Must Read | The most powerful Indians in 2022

Adani, who recently featured in the Forbes richest people in the world at rank 11, is among the “Titans” featured in the TIME’s list. He also ranked seventh on The Indian Express’ list of 100 most powerful Indians this year, having built the third Indian business conglomerate worth over $100 billion in no time.

The billionaire’s profile in TIME states: “Like many countries that have in the past created global conglomerates this way, India is also undergoing an unprecedented concentration of economic and political power that reinforce one another. If Modi symbolizes the second, Adani is the poster boy of the first, as he competes with Warren Buffett to be the world’s fifth-richest person. With Modi’s stated goal of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2025, Adani’s journey may have only just begun.”

Nundy and Parvez, on the other hand, have been featured on the list of “Leaders”. Nundy’s profile, written by Supreme Court advocate Menaka Guruswamy, states: “Karuna Nundy is not just a lawyer but also a public activist who ably—and bravely—uses her voice both inside and outside the courtroom to bring about change.”

Nundy on Twitter wrote that she was “startled and most deeply honoured” to be part of the list.

Starled and most deeply honoured to be on #time100, with and for the multitudes of people, the court systems, the lawyers the movements and the rights I represent. Thank you to each of you who has offered support along the way, you know who you are. https://t.co/yOYxqULta4 — Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) May 23, 2022

Parvez’s profile, written by journalist Rana Ayyub, states: “The soft-spoken Khurram is almost a modern-day David who gave a voice to families that lost their children to enforced disappearances, allegedly by the Indian state. Khurram is the story and the storyteller of the insurgency and the betrayal of the people of Kashmir.”

Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in November last year in connection with a case filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including terror funding. In March this year, the NIA court extended the investigation period and the detention of the accused by 50 days.

Bajaria, meanwhile, was lauded by actress and producer, Mindy Kaling, in her profile for “helping create the future of television”. Bajaria, sharing the achievement over social media, wrote: “When I came to America at 9-years-old, I never saw myself or my Indian immigrant story on screen. And now years later to be recognized by TIME Magazine for championing stories from all over the world on a global platform is a great honor. People all over the world are being seen. Thank you to TIME Magazine.”