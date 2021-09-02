Gaushala manager suicide case: Jalandhar police inspector booked for abetment

JALANDHAR RURAL police on Wednesday booked Inspector Pushp Bali, who is in charge of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff, for abetment in the suicide case of Dharamvir Dhamma, the 40-year-old manager of Gobind Godham Gaushala, located in Lambra area of Jalandhar.

The manager had tried to take his own life by consuming a poisonous substance while live on Facebook Monday. He had named a Congress MLA and a senior police officer alongwith others for allegedly harassing him, forcing him to demolish the gaushala and a temple in the premises, before he took the step. He died the next day during treatment. Police then registered a case against three persons — Sanjeev Kala, Gautam Mohan and Sriram Mohan of Jalandhar.

Bali was booked when the family refused to cremate the body. However, the Congress MLA’s name has not been included in the FIR. BJP however has demanded a case against the MLA.

The Congress MLA told mediapersons that the allegations are baseless.