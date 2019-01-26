Gauri Lankesh’s sister approaches SC against clubbing probe with rationalists’ case

Slain journalist Gauri Lankesh’s sister approached the Supreme Court on Friday against suggestions to club the investigation in the case with that of the murder of writer M M Kalburgi, and activists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, and transfer it to the CBI.

She told a bench of Justices R F Nariman and Vineet Sharan that the probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Karnataka government was at an “advanced stage” and “if at this… stage…any change is made or the investigation is shifted to any other agency, the entire process would be derailed”.

The petition said that the SIT constituted by the state “has been conducting the investigation with great speed and urgency and moreover the entire investigation has been committed to a court though not yet completed”.

The court will next hear the plea on February 26.