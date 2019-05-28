Gauri Lankesh murder SIT gets reward of Rs 25 lakh

A 91-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka police which cracked the 2017 murder case of journalist Gauri Lankesh will receive a reward of Rs 25 lakh from the state government. An order for the release of the reward was issued on May 25.

The SIT, headed by Inspector General of Police B K Singh with deputy commissioner of police M N Anucheth as the chief investigation officer, has arrested a 16 of18 people involved in the murder plot. The team has so far filed a preliminary and a supplementary charge sheet in the case.

The charge sheet says Lankesh, 55, was murdered by a group whose key members acted according to the guidelines in a book called ‘Kshatra Dharma Sadhana’ published by the right wing radical group the Sanatan Sanstha.

Lankesh was targeted for her speeches and writing, which according to the book, made her a ‘Durjan’ as stated in the Kshatra Dharma Sadhana of the Sanatan Sanstha, the SIT said.

The secretive group had members who were “indoctrinated and actively underwent arms training, shooting practice and were trained in the manufacture and use of bombs with the intention of promoting insurgency and creating fear in society,” the SIT has stated.

The 91 police men of various ranks performed various functions ranging from undercover field work to technical investigations in the case.

“The SIT investigated this cruel and well planned crime using modern technology along with intelligence, perseverance, diligence and team work,” says the government order that announced the reward. The SIT had used DNA technology, ballistic finger printing and gait analysis along with classic investigation techniques to crack the case.