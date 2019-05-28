Toggle Menu
Gauri Lankesh murder SIT gets reward of Rs 25 lakhhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/gauri-lankesh-murder-sit-gets-reward-of-rs-25-lakh-5751515/

Gauri Lankesh murder SIT gets reward of Rs 25 lakh

Lankesh was targeted for her speeches and writing, which according to the book, made her a ‘Durjan’ as stated in the Kshatra Dharma Sadhana of the Sanatan Sanstha, the SIT said.

gauri lankesh , gauri lankesh murder case, gauri lankesh murder case probe, gauri lankesh murder probe, sit, Indian express
The 91 police men of various ranks performed various functions ranging from undercover field work to technical investigations in the case.

A 91-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka police which cracked the 2017 murder case of journalist Gauri Lankesh will receive a reward of Rs 25 lakh from the state government. An order for the release of the reward was issued on May 25.

The SIT, headed by Inspector General of Police B K Singh with deputy commissioner of police M N Anucheth as the chief investigation officer, has arrested a 16 of18 people involved in the murder plot. The team has so far filed a preliminary and a supplementary charge sheet in the case.

The charge sheet says Lankesh, 55, was murdered by a group whose key members acted according to the guidelines in a book called ‘Kshatra Dharma Sadhana’ published by the right wing radical group the Sanatan Sanstha.

Lankesh was targeted for her speeches and writing, which according to the book, made her a ‘Durjan’ as stated in the Kshatra Dharma Sadhana of the Sanatan Sanstha, the SIT said.

Advertising

The secretive group had members who were “indoctrinated and actively underwent arms training, shooting practice and were trained in the manufacture and use of bombs with the intention of promoting insurgency and creating fear in society,” the SIT has stated.

The 91 police men of various ranks performed various functions ranging from undercover field work to technical investigations in the case.

“The SIT investigated this cruel and well planned crime using modern technology along with intelligence, perseverance, diligence and team work,” says the government order that announced the reward. The SIT had used DNA technology, ballistic finger printing and gait analysis along with classic investigation techniques to crack the case.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PMLA case: Delhi High Court seeks Robert Vadra response on ED plea
2 Dabholkar murder case: In chargesheet, CBI details hours leading up to murder
3 Doval son deposes in court: Article title, use of image defamatory