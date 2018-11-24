Lankesh murder: Will consider banning right-wing groups, says Karnataka Deputy CM

A day after a Special Investigating team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police, probing the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, filed an additional chargesheet naming radical right-wing outfit Sanatan Sanstha, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara Saturday said the state government would soon take a call on banning the organisation.

“No discussions have taken place regarding the organisations involved in the crime, but shortly we will take a decision on that,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The SIT has sought time from the court to investigate the case further. It had named 18 persons, including shooter Parashuram Waghmare and masterminds Amol Kale, Sujith Kumar alias Praveen and Amit Degwekar in the 9,235-page chargesheet on Friday. The gang is suspected to be involved in the killing of three other rationalists M M Kalburgi, Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare.

The chargesheet filed Friday is the second in the case after the SIT on May 30 filed a preliminary chargesheet against KT Naveen Kumar, the first suspect who was arrested on March 2. In its first chargesheet, the SIT quoted Kumar as saying that Lankesh was killed for her “anti-Hindu views”. Kumar, 37, a member of the Hindu Yuva Sena, was allegedly told of the murder plot after he attended a convention of the Sanatan Sanstha and HJS in Goa in June 2017.

Lankesh, 55, known for her left-leaning and strong anti-Hindutva views, was shot dead in front of her house in Bangalore on September 5 last year, triggering nationwide outrage.