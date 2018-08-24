Gauri Lankesh murder: ‘Man held for training suspects in guns also trained Dabholkar killers’

Gauri Lankesh was killed outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. (PTI Photo/File) Gauri Lankesh was killed outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. (PTI Photo/File)

An employee of Karnataka education department, who has been arrested on charges of training suspects in the Gauri Lankesh murder case in the use of guns, also trained shooters of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, said sources from the SIT probing the case.

Rajesh Bangera, 50, who was arrested by the SIT on July 23 after being identified as an arms trainer for youths recruited by a covert right-wing group involved in the murders of writers and rationalists, also trained Sachin Andhure and Sharad Kalaskar, arrested this week by the CBI in the Dabholkar case, the SIT sources said.

The suspects in the August 20, 2013 murder of Dabholkar in Pune — Andhure and Kalaskar — have identified Bangera as the person who trained them to use guns from pictures shown to them, sources in the Karnataka SIT said.

A protest against the murder of Gauri Lankesh in New Delhi (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File) A protest against the murder of Gauri Lankesh in New Delhi (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Andhure, Kalaskar and two suspects involved in the Gauri Lankesh shooting — Parashuram Waghmare and Ganesh Miskin — are among nearly 50 people trained by Bangera in the usage of guns and physical combat since 2011-12 as part of a radical Hindutva conspiracy to target progressive thinkers in the country, the sources said. They added that Bangera owns two licensed weapons and holds a black belt in karate.

Bangera has been accused by the SIT of training dozens of persons recruited in Maharashtra and Karnataka by Amol Kale, suspected to the head of the covert activities group. A former Hindu Janajagruti Samiti convenor from Pune, Kale was allegedly involved in Dabholkar’s murder.

The investigation by the SIT has found that Bangera also trained the different pairs of shooters involved in the murder of Leftist thinker Govind Pansare in Kohlapur in February 2015 and Kannada scholar M M Kalburgi in Dharwad on August 30, 2015. The government employee is also suspected to be the source of bullets for the four murders.

Bangera, whose social media profile suggests links to radical right-wing group Sanatan Sanstha, was among a bunch of people who attended the early camps in armed and physical combat conducted by trainers from the Sanstha and assumed the role of a trainer himself around 2011-2012 when a covert group was created comprising former Sanstha men, SIT sources said.

The SIT sources added that while Bangera mainly played the role of a trainer and conducted camps at various places — like at a farm run by a vegetable farmer Bharat Kurne near Belagavi and at other locations like Sampaje, Madikeri and Mangalore in Karnataka for youths recruited by Kale — he was an active participant in the operation to murder Gauri Lankesh.

Bangera was referred to as “Sir’’ in a diary found in the possession of Kale which helped the SIT track him down in July, around two months after Kale was arrested, the sources said. The SIT has found that Bangera used the services of a friend to help Kale find a home in Bengaluru for the killers of Lankesh to stay in days preceding the murder, the sources said.

The SIT investigation in Karnataka has found that Bangera goes a long way in the covert activities group and has associations with persons like Virendra Tawade — a former Hindu Janajagruti Samiti member who the CBI has accused of being a key conspirator in Dabholkar’s murder. Bangera trained Tawade in physical combat and Amol Kale in the usage of guns at training camps, SIT sources said.

“Bangera has conducted about a dozen arms training camps for groups comprising four to five persons. He does not know where the services of his trainees have been used but he can identify a person he has trained if shown pictures. He has been an important catch,’’ sources said.

Bangera trained several persons linked to right-wing Hindutva groups in firing guns, state public prosecutor S V Vadavadagi said last month when Bangera was arrested and produced in court.

