Gauri Lankesh murder case: Court rejects bail plea of accused

A Bengaluru Civil and Sessions court on Monday rejected a bail plea by a Hindutva activist K T Naveen Kumar, who was arrested by a Special Investigation Team of Karnataka police for involvement in the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh last year. Naveen Kumar, 37, an activist of Hindu Yuva Sena and a participant in several events of the radical outfit Sanatan Sanstha, was arrested on March 2, 2018 after he was initially investigated for involvement in an illegal arms racket.

He has been accused of providing logistic support in the conspiracy to kill Lankesh in the form of supply of bullets, and carrying out surveillance at her home to facilitate the murder.

In the first chargesheet filed in the case on May 30, the SIT named Naveen Kumar as the sole accused and charged him with murder. In its chargesheet, the SIT quoted Naveen Kumar as saying that Lankesh was killed for expressing “anti-Hindu views”.

In the course of the bail hearings, Naveen Kumar’s advocate argued that the SIT had not provided evidence of any direct link between the Hindu Yuva Sena leader from Maddur in southern Karnataka and the journalist’s murder.

Since the filing of the chargesheet, the SIT has arrested five more persons, including the alleged shooter and a radical Hindutva activist Sujeet Kumar, who allegedly roped Naveen Kumar into the murder plot.

