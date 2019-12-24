Follow Us:
Gauri Lankesh murder: Court refuses to drop KCOCA charges against 16 held in case

The accused, who are linked to Hindutva groups such as Sanatan Sanstha, had sought discharge from offences under KCOCA brought against them by an SIT of Karnataka Police in November.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru | Published: December 24, 2019 4:07:18 am
Gauri Lankesh, lankesh murder, lankesh chargesheet, activist gauri lankesh, karnataka police, indian express File Photo of Kannada journalist, Gauri Lankesh who was shot dead at her house in Bengaluru. (Express archive photo)

A sessions court in Karnataka has refused to drop charges under the stringent Karnataka Control of Organized Crime Act, 2000 (KCOCA), against 16 people arrested for the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru in September last year.

The court of the principal sessions judge dismissed an application by Amol Kale, the main accused, and others for dropping of charges against them under KCOCA on December 20.

