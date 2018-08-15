Gauri Lankesh murder case: SIT invokes KCOCA against 12 accused

Under the KCOCA, the maximum punishment is death. Under the KCOCA, the maximum punishment is death.

A Special Investigation Team of the Karnataka police has invoked the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) 2000 against 12 people linked to Hindutva groups, who have been named as accused in the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru.

The KCOCA law has been invoked citing the involvement of several of the accused in the Lankesh case in several cases of communal crimes in Karnataka where chargesheets have been filed — which is a primary mandate of the law.

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police T Suneel Kumar accorded sanction for invoking KCOCA this week and the SIT on Tuesday requisitioned a magistrate’s court where the Lankesh case is currently lodged to transfer the case to the higher sessions court on account of the KCOCA being invoked against the accused in the case.

“In the case of the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, the SIT has invoked column 3 of the Karnataka Control of Organized Crimes Act 2000 on August 14,” SIT chief investigation officer M N Anucheth said in a statement.

Under the KCOCA, statements of confession made before a police officer can be treated as evidence and legal phone call interceptions are given great credence. Under the law, the police are entitled to 30 days of custody of arrested persons and have as much as 180 days to conduct probe before filing a chargesheet.

Under the KCOCA, the maximum punishment is death. The law has earlier been invoked mostly against gangsters like Bannanje Raja – an underworld operative with multiple murder cases against him – who was extradited from Morocco a few years ago.

