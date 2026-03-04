Gaurav Gogoi, several sitting MLAs in the fray as Congress releases first list for Assam polls amid alliance talks

While seat-sharing talks with its potential allies in the state are yet to be resolved, the Central Election Committee of the Congress has released a first list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. There are a total of 126 Assembly constituencies in the state.

While multiple sitting MLAs feature in the first list, the party has picked Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi to contest from the Jorhat Assembly constituency. Though Gogoi is a three-time Lok Sabha MP, this will be the first time he is contesting Assembly elections. The party will be hoping for a repeat of his 2024 win from the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. Incumbent Jorhat MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami is a BJP leader.