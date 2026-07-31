‘BJP went into emergency mode after Rahul Gandhi’s attack’: Gaurav Gogoi

The BJP went into ’emergency mode’ after Rahul Gandhi targeted Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament this week, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi told The Indian Express Friday in an exclusive interview.

Gogoi claimed the ruling party had been left unsettled by opposition parties’ all-out attack over alleged brutality by Delhi Police during student-protesters march to Parliament on July 20. A large crowd of students and activists set out on the march to press for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister, whom they held responsible for leaked question papers for competitive exams, including the NEET-UG test on May 3.

“They (the BJP) became extremely nervous and anxious. They felt that if the discussion was allowed to continue, it could be come politically dangerous… and therefore we saw the ruckus,” the Congress leader said.