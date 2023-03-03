scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

Gates, Puri discuss cooperation on urban sanitation, energy transition

Gates met the Minister, who holds the Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas portfolios, at the latter’s office on Thursday.

Bill Gates with Hardeep Singh Puri (Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)
Listen to this article
Gates, Puri discuss cooperation on urban sanitation, energy transition
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Union Minister Hardeep Puri and the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, discussed cooperation on urban sanitation and energy transition at a meeting during Gates’ visit to Delhi this week.

Gates met the Minister, who holds the Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas portfolios, at the latter’s office on Thursday.

Sharing photos of the meeting, Puri tweeted: “Very happy to receive @BillGates in my office today. Held wide ranging discussions on our ongoing partnerships & areas of further cooperation, particularly urban sanitation, & ramping up efforts for #ethanol blending, #CBG & #Greenhydrogen to catalyse India’s #Energy Transition.”

Responding to Puri’s tweet, Gates reaffirmed his foundation’s commitment to supporting sanitation initiatives.

Also Read
Consensus eludes G20 communique over Ukraine but Washington echoes New Delhi
CJI Chandrachud vs Vikas Singh
CJI Chandrachud, SC Bar association president engage in heated exchange o...
supreme court
Supreme Court steps in: Panel of PM, LoP and CJI will choose CEC, ECs
Bill Gates Ramnath Goenka Memorial lecture
Bill Gates: ‘India is not just a beneficiary of new breakthroughs, but an...

He tweeted: “Thank you Minister @HardeepSPuri for an engaging conversation on energy transition. We continue our commitment to support safe and sustainable sanitation. @MoHUA_India”.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 12:16 IST
Next Story

‘I had Pegasus on my phone,’ says Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge; BJP reacts

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close