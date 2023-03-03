Gates, Puri discuss cooperation on urban sanitation, energy transition

Union Minister Hardeep Puri and the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, discussed cooperation on urban sanitation and energy transition at a meeting during Gates’ visit to Delhi this week.

Gates met the Minister, who holds the Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas portfolios, at the latter’s office on Thursday.

Sharing photos of the meeting, Puri tweeted: “Very happy to receive @BillGates in my office today. Held wide ranging discussions on our ongoing partnerships & areas of further cooperation, particularly urban sanitation, & ramping up efforts for #ethanol blending, #CBG & #Greenhydrogen to catalyse India’s #Energy Transition.”

Responding to Puri’s tweet, Gates reaffirmed his foundation’s commitment to supporting sanitation initiatives.

He tweeted: “Thank you Minister @HardeepSPuri for an engaging conversation on energy transition. We continue our commitment to support safe and sustainable sanitation. @MoHUA_India”.