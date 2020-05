Gas Leak: NGT issues notices to Centre, LG Polymers India

The NGT also directed LG Polymers India Pvt to submit Rs 50 crore an interim amount for damage to life. (Twitter/Srijana Gumalla) The NGT also directed LG Polymers India Pvt to submit Rs 50 crore an interim amount for damage to life. (Twitter/Srijana Gumalla)

The National Green Tribunal issued notices to the Centre, LG Polymers India Pvt, Central Pollution Control Board and others on Friday in the Visakhapatnam chemical factory gas leak incident in which 11 people were killed and 1,000 exposed to it.

The NGT also directed LG Polymers India Pvt to submit Rs 50 crore an interim amount for damage to life.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also formed a five-member Committee comprising Justice B Seshasayana Reddy to probe the incident and submit a report before May 18.

“Having regard to the prima facie material regarding the extent of damage to life, public health and environment, we direct LG Polymers India Pvt Limited to forthwith deposit an initial amount of Rs 50 crore, with the District Magistrate, Vishakhapatnam, which will abide by further orders of this Tribunal. The amount is being fixed having regard to the financial worth of the company and the extent of the damage caused,” the bench said.

