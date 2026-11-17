Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the ... Read More
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- Andhra Pradesh
Several villagers were evacuated in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh after gas leaked from an ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) drilling well in the early hours of Tuesday. There was no fire, though the early morning leak triggered widespread panic.
ONGC, fire and police officials visited villages between Machavaram and Geddada in Mamidikuduru mandal and asked residents to evacuate. Villagers were asked to turn off all appliances and not to light anything for fear of an explosion. All residents within a kilometre radius were evacuated by 7 am.
The pungent smell of the gas caused panic, and people who were out early ran helter-skelter. Officials halted traffic movement as the evacuation started, briefly stopping vehicles on NH 216 as well.
District Collector R Mahesh Kumar said the leak occurred following a minor explosion at the well at about 4:30 am, and a blanket of gas immediately spread in the area.
Officials said it was fortunate there was no fire or explosion. ONGC specialist teams have arrived at the spot to plug the leak. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who conducted a video conference with Konaseema officials, directed them to evacuate everyone near the leak and keep them in safe shelters for the day and until ONGC officials clear the area and declare it safe.
He also sought a meeting with senior ONGC staff after the crisis is over to discuss measures to prevent such incidents. The CM mentioned that a similar incident had occurred earlier this year and that small leaks continued to happen.
On January 5, several families were evacuated in the afternoon following a gas leak from an ONGC pipeline between Mori and Irusumanda villages in Malikipuram mandal of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.
The leak occurred in the midst of a coconut plantation about half a kilometre from the nearest habitation, sparking a massive fire and prompting authorities to evacuate several families from Mori and Irusumanda villages. No loss of life or injury was reported.