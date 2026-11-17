Several villagers were evacuated in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh after gas leaked from an ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) drilling well in the early hours of Tuesday. There was no fire, though the early morning leak triggered widespread panic.

ONGC, fire and police officials visited villages between Machavaram and Geddada in Mamidikuduru mandal and asked residents to evacuate. Villagers were asked to turn off all appliances and not to light anything for fear of an explosion. All residents within a kilometre radius were evacuated by 7 am.

The pungent smell of the gas caused panic, and people who were out early ran helter-skelter. Officials halted traffic movement as the evacuation started, briefly stopping vehicles on NH 216 as well.