UP: Two dead in gas leakage at IFFCO plant; 15 fall ill

At least two persons have died and 15 employees have fallen ill after a gas leakage at the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant in Prayagraj’s Phulpur.

Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami confirmed that the gas leak has stopped and the situation was under control. Goswami told news agency ANI that 15 staff of the IFFCO Phulpur unit have been admitted to a hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief and has ordered a probe into the matter.

This is a developing story

