‘I am not afraid’: After arson and vandalism in Garo Hills town, Meghalaya CM Sangma, his wife visit residents

Speaking in his native Garo language, Conrad Sangma said that he had been advised to move to a safer location due to information that mobs were moving towards his home in Tura with the intention of attacking his family. (Source: X)

After a night of arson and vandalism at Tura in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, along with his wife and MLA Mehtab Chandee, visited different parts of the town on Thursday in an attempt to calm tensions prevailing since Monday.

Tura is the headquarters of West Garo Hills, which has been gripped by violence and tensions since Monday over the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections that have since been postponed, with Garo groups opposing the participation of non-tribals in the polls.

The entire district has been under curfew and mobile internet prohibition. On Thursday, curfew was relaxed for two hours in the afternoon by the district administration to “facilitate public to purchase essential items”. The district administration has also notified that the curfew would be relaxed for four hours from 9 am to 1 pm on Friday.