Garima Abrol, wife of pilot killed in Mirage 2000 crash to join Air Force

Garima Abrol, wife of late Squadron Leader Samir Abrol who was killed in Mirage 2000 fighter jet crash in February this year, has got through the Services Selection Board examination in Varanasi. Garima has paved her way to join the Indian Air Forces’ academy in Telangana’s Dundigal, Retired Air Marshal Anil Chopra announced on Twitter along with a photo of the couple and a more recent post-training photo of Garima.

“Mrs Garima Abrol, wife of Sqn leader Samir Abrol who martyred in Mirage2000 fighter plane crash while test flying it at HAL Airport. To join Air Force Academy. Woman of exceptional substance and will join @IAF_MCC in Jan 2020.

Not all woman are made equal some are Armed forces Wives,” Chopra tweeted.

Garima’s husband and Squadron Leader Siddartha Negi were killed when they were test flying the fighter jet. The incident had taken place at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in Bengaluru on February 1, 2019. They were conducting an acceptance sortie of the Mirage-2000 trainer, which had been newly-upgraded by state-run aerospace company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited when it crashed on Friday. Though the two pilots made a bid to eject, they were caught in the flames as the plane crashed with a huge explosion.

In February, Garima had expressed her anguish at not knowing how the incident took place and demanded answers from the authorities concerned.

Not wanting the death of her husband to be just another statistic, Garima Abrol had told The Indian Express: “I have so many questions in my mind. I do not see any answers. They keep telling me that there is a court of enquiry, but what will come of that? We can’t keep waiting, we want to know what exactly happened… from past records in such cases, I have seen that nothing special happens.”

On her Facebook page, Garima had written, “My husband was a proud Indian and I loved sending him off to serve the nation with a morning cup of tea and a head held high. Every soldier’s wife’s biggest fear in life is when her husband would be called to the frontline and serve in an active war. I too had this fear. Many times, I woke up crying after having one such bad dream… But Samir would hold me, console me and tell me… that is the ultimate purpose of his job. How many more of these pilots have to give up their life to shake you up and make you realise there is something really wrong in the system?”