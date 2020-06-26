One crore people to get employment through several schemes today: UP govt

PM Modi will roll out Garib Kayan Rojgar Abhiyan Yojna in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh. (File Photo) PM Modi will roll out Garib Kayan Rojgar Abhiyan Yojna in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh. (File Photo)

EVEN AS the state government has set an ambitious target of providing employment to 1 crore people in a day through several schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of these schemes from six districts at 11 am on Friday.

PM Modi will roll out Garib Kayan Rojgar Abhiyan Yojna in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from migrant labourers, tose the PM will interact with will include local residents who have got employment and also beneficiaries of the recently launched Atma Nirbhar Bharat programme of the Centre as well as those who have got employment in the MSME sector and those who have been provided bank loans through government schemes to start their own business.

The state government claimed that Friday’s initiative would be the biggest employment programme in the country wherein one crore people would be given employment in a day.

The maximum employment generation would be through MGNREGA, which, sources said, reached about 57 lakh a day this month, then about 40 lakh in the different industries including MSME and remaining in the government projects such as highways, road projects as well as self-help groups and through government schemes of self-employment.

It may be mentioned that 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been chosen for the Centre government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat Rojgar Programme. The state government had recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Industries Associations such as IIA, FICCI, National Real Estate Development Council etc for providing employment to nearly 11 lakh labourers.

Among those with whom the PM will interact from Delhi through video-conferencing, with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joining from Lucknow, will be beneficiaries of One district one product scheme of the state government, MUDRA scheme of the Centre, Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojna, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, and so on.

The group will also include two migrant labourers who have been provided employment at Modern Leminators Ltd in Gorakhpur and had returned from Ahmedabad in Gujarat during the lockdown.

MNREGA has contributed to providing employment to a large chunk of workforce in the state. Sources in the government informed that till June 25, 69.18 lakh workers were provided employment under the scheme. Of these, maximum were from eastern UP districts like Sidharthanagar from where 2.10 lakh workers were provided employment through MNREGA, then the figures was 2.06 lakh in Mahrajganj, about 2.06 lakh in Lakhimpur Khiri, about 1.97 lakh in Azamgarh, 1.97 lakh in Sitapur. It may be mentioned that last year in June, maximum employment through the scheme in a day was 14 lakh. Uttar Pradesh Government claims to have made 15 lakh new jobcards during COVID pandemic i.e. 31 per cent of the new job cards made in the entire country.

