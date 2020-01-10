Gargai dam: BMC lays out Rs 3,000 crore as estimated cost of project

According to a detailed project report, the estimated cost is Rs 3,105 crore, and it will provide 440 million litres per day to the city. According to a detailed project report, the estimated cost is Rs 3,105 crore, and it will provide 440 million litres per day to the city.

THE BMC is likely to spend Rs 3,000 crore on the ambitious Gargai dam project to meet the city’s future water requirement.

The project is still in its planning stage. Recently, the civic body had completed a survey report, which showed that a large part of Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary will be submerged for the project.

According to a detailed project report, the estimated cost is Rs 3,105 crore, and it will provide 440 million litres per day to the city. The huge chunk of Rs 1,283 crore will go into the dam construction and Rs 1,025 crore to the forest department. Officials said about Rs 435 crore will be spent towards resettling and rehabilitating tribals affected by the project.

A senior official from the water supply project department said, “Due to the project, 619 tribal families from six villages will be rehabilitated. There are 185 tribal families, who will be directly affected by the project. While the remaining 434 families will not be affected but they will also be rehabilitated since the Gargai project will move into the extended area of Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary…”

According to the proposal, project-affected families will be rehabilitated near Deoli village at Wada-Manor Road in Palghar.

