Union minister Ramdas Athawale opposes VHP ban on Muslims at garba events

Union minister Ramdas Athawale cited the example of Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan, saying a large number of Hindus visit the shrine. (File photo)

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday opposed the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) call to bar Muslims from attending garba and dandiya events during Navratri in Maharashtra, saying such a stand goes against the Constitution and its guarantee of equal rights for people of all religions.

Athawale made the remarks while speaking to reporters at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur after arriving in Chhattisgarh for a day-long visit.

“I feel this stand is not right because India runs on the Constitution. The Constitution given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ensures justice to all religions. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, Lingayats, Parsis and people of several other faiths live in India, and the Constitution seeks to protect all religions,” PTI quoted Athawale as saying said.