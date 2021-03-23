Gap between two Covishield doses extended to 6-8 weeks

Until now, recipients received a reminder message 28 days after the first dose to visit the centre for their second dose. A recipient had the choice to stretch the second dose to upto 42 days. (Express photo)

Following directions from the Central government, Maharashtra is set to stretch the period between the first and second Covishield vaccine dose to 6-8 weeks instead of four weeks.

State officials said the recommendation came from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NETVAG) based on several studies. The two expert groups opined that vaccine efficacy enhances if administered in a gap of 6-8 weeks. But it warned to not stretch second dose beyond eight weeks. The gap of 6-8 weeks between two doses is only applicable to Covishield, not Covaxin, the directive said. Those administered Covaxin will receive the second dose after four weeks.

Until now, recipients received a reminder message 28 days after the first dose to visit the centre for their second dose. A recipient had the choice to stretch the second dose to upto 42 days. “That will change. There will be no message for the second dose,” said Maharashtra Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas. He said people can visit centre any time between 4 to 6 weeks after the first dose for their second shot. “We have received the direction today. It will take a day or two to implement,” Vyas added.

Maharashtra recorded 24,645 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking its active caseload to 2.15 lakh. The day saw 58 deaths, with total toll now bring 53,457. In order to cut across the new wave, Maharashtra plans to ramp up daily vaccinations to three lakh a day. But few districts have complained of shortage in vaccine supply and difficulty in opening up more centres. Health officials said the delay in the second dosing of Covishield can help resolve vaccine shortage to some extent.

Read | Mumbai sees highest daily rise in Covid cases

Currently, the state is immunising 2-2.5 lakh people. Last week, the Central government approved 32 lakh Covishield doses for Maharashtra to speed up its vaccination programme. On Monday night, the state received some stock of it. Officials said remaining stock will reach by Tuesday.

On Monday, Health Minister Rajesh Tope warned of another lockdown if cases continued to surge and people do not exercise restraint. Tope is at Pune to review the Covid-19 situation in the city. He said the state has vaccinated over 45 lakh people and plans to increase the daily numbers. He urged people to follow all Covid norms, avoid visiting crowded places, and urged people to keep social events limited to 50 guests. “The health minister will meet chief minister to discuss the future course of action,” a health official said.

“We had relieved nurses and doctors in January after cases dropped across state. We have now given directions to collectors and commissioners to recruit more staff if needed. Jumbo centres will be reopened wherever needed,” Tope told the media in Pune. The state’s active case load has risen significantly over the last one and a half months. “We have also asked districts to become stringent in taking action against those who violate Covid norms,” he said. The minister added that Pune is testing 3 lakh per million population for Covid-19, which is higher than several other cities and states in India. Tope said he also plans to start vaccination in sub-centres in rural areas to increase outreach of vaccination. There is an estimated 1.77 crore population who are aged above 60 years and with comorbidities in 45-59 age group.