Ganpati special trains 2026: Over 1.17 lakh tickets booked, Railways issues advisory

Ganpati special trains 2026 have seen over 1.17 lakh passengers book tickets, prompting Railways to issue a travel advisory for the festive rush. (Image generated using AI)

Ganpati special train tickets: More than 1.17 lakh passengers have booked tickets on Ganpati special trains, as Central Railway prepares to handle the expected rush in the coming days. The zonal railway has announced 262 Ganpati special train trips, comprising 200 reserved special trains and 62 unreserved special trains. The reserved services include AC trains as well as trains with a combination of AC, Sleeper and General coaches.

These special services will operate from Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur to various destinations across the Konkan region of Maharashtra and Goa.

According to Dr. Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, the 200 reserved special train trips include 112 to-and-fro trips to Sawantwadi Road, 64 trips to Ratnagiri and 24 trips to Madgaon. The special services will start from September 9, 2026.