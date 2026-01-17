Ganpati special trains 2026: Over 1.17 lakh tickets booked, Railways issues advisory

3 min readAug 31, 2026 06:05 PM IST
Ganpati special train tickets: More than 1.17 lakh passengers have booked tickets on Ganpati special trains, as Central Railway prepares to handle the expected rush in the coming days. The zonal railway has announced 262 Ganpati special train trips, comprising 200 reserved special trains and 62 unreserved special trains. The reserved services include AC trains as well as trains with a combination of AC, Sleeper and General coaches.
These special services will operate from Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur to various destinations across the Konkan region of Maharashtra and Goa.
According to Dr. Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, the 200 reserved special train trips include 112 to-and-fro trips to Sawantwadi Road, 64 trips to Ratnagiri and 24 trips to Madgaon. The special services will start from September 9, 2026.
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“These special train services, commencing from 9th September 2026, have already registered bookings of 1,17,682 passengers till date. These special trains will provide passengers with additional travel options and help them plan their journeys well in advance, enabling them to reach their native places and celebrate the Ganpati festival with their families and near and dear ones,” the railway official said.
Central Railway issues passenger advisory
With the festival rush expected at major stations, Central Railway has introduced several measures to manage crowds and improve passenger convenience. It advised the passengers to reach the station at least 30 minutes before the scheduled departure.
The CPRO said that arriving early will help passengers avoid last-minute rush and ensure smoother boarding. Extra ticket counters have been arranged at various stations to facilitate ticketing. Holding areas have also been created at major stations to manage passenger crowds.
The zonal railway will also provide drinking water, food and toilet facilities at selected locations with the assistance of NGOs.
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To ensure orderly boarding, queue management systems will be implemented for special trains. Additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and ticket-checking staff will also be deployed at key locations.
The national transporter has also appealed to passengers to travel only with valid tickets and identification documents to avoid inconvenience during the journey.
“For detailed information regarding the timings, routes and halts of Ganpati Special trains, passengers may visit Indian Railways Enquiry website http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or use the NTES App. Bookings for unreserved coaches with normal charges can be done through UTS system. Passengers can also download RailOne app for booking of tickets,” the official said.