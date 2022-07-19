7 quintals of ganja seized in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh, 2 arrested

Seven quintals of ganja were seized from a truck in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, and two people were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the truck was intercepted on National Highway 33, which connects Ranchi to Patna, near Hasagarha village in Mandu police station area on Monday, they said.

Seven quintals of ganja, packed in 23 sacks, were found in the vehicle that was on the way to Barhi via Ramgarh from Jamshedpur, they added.

The cost of the ganja was estimated to be about Rs 1 crore, Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey said.

The driver and his helper were arrested, he said.

They were identified as Shankar Ramashyari (28), a native of Kokarjhar district in Assam, and Rantu Namata (30) of East Singhbhum district in Jharkhand, police said.

A case was registered and an investigation started to identify the others involved in the smuggling.