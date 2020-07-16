Ganguly’s brother admitted to hospital; Assembly shut as typist tests positive

Snehashish Ganguly is the CAB secretary and Sourav Ganguly’s elder brother. (Twitter/CAB) Snehashish Ganguly is the CAB secretary and Sourav Ganguly’s elder brother. (Twitter/CAB)

West Bengal on Wednesday became the sixth state in the country to record at least 1,000 Covid deaths. The state reported 20 more deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 1,000. While the fatality rate has been more or less equal to the national average rate, the development comes amid concern over the increasing test-positivity rate in the state, which stood at 5.90% on Wednesday as cases surged.

In the last 24 hours, 1,589 people tested positive – the highest one-day surge so far – taking the total Covid count in the state to 34,427. With 11,388 samples tested in one day, the daily test-positivity rate was as high as 14%.

With the recovery of 749 more people, the total number of patients discharged crossed 20,000. The active cases also increased to 12,747.

Kolkata, which has the highest number of Covid cases – 10,975 as on Wednesday with the addition of 425 cases in the last 24 hours – also forms the bulk of total deaths in the state. More than half of the total 1,000 deaths have been reported from Kolkata alone. It has also the highest fatality rate at 4.8%. Neighbouring North 24 Parganas has the second-highest death count at 186 with a fatality rate of 2.8%, followed by Howrah with 137 and the death rate of 3.1%.

The latest surge in the deaths started from the first week of July when the daily death toll on an average stood over 20. In the last 10 days, the state recorded 264 deaths or more than a quarter of the total deaths.

Meanwhile, Snehashish Ganguly, brother of BCCI president and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly, tested positive. He has been admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata, sources said.

An official of the Legislative Assembly also tested positive. As a result, Speaker Biman Banerjee announced the closure of the Assembly till July 26.

