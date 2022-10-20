Depriving Ganguly to fight ICC chief’s election ‘shameless political vendetta’: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday called Sourav Ganguly not getting support from BCCI for the ICC’s chief election, a shameless political vendetta.

“Why was he not sent to ICC? It is to secure someone’s interest (in the cricket board). I had spoken to various BJP leaders, but he was not allowed. He has been deprived…. This is a shameful political vendetta,” she said.

Banerjee said she would have spoken out on the issue even if master batsman Sachin Tendulkar was similarly deprived.

Earlier on Monday, Banerjee expressed her shock at Ganguly not getting renominated for the post of the BCCI president, but Jay Shah being allowed a second term as secretary. She stated that she will request Prime minister Narendra Modi to allow the former Indian skipper to contest for ICC president.