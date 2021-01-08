Gangster Vikas Dubey’s relative arrested over Bikru ambush

On Thursday, Vipul was arrested from Kanpur’s Sacheti area while he was trying to change his location. (Representational)

The police in Kanpur have arrested a distant relative of gangster Vikas Dubey in connection with the gunning down of eight police personnel during a raid in Bikru village near Kanpur on the intervening night of July 2 and 3. With this, the police have arrested all the accused.

Investigating officer and Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjeev Kant Mishra said the role of 23-year-old Vipul Dubey came to light during the investigation. The police claimed that he was among those who had fired at the police in Bikru. Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra was among the police officials killed.

Mishra said the police had been conducting raids to arrest Vipul, whose house was near the home of Vikas Dubey, since his name cropped up, but he remained absconding. A reward of Rs 50,000 was also announced for information leading to his arrest.

On Thursday, Vipul was arrested from Kanpur’s Sacheti area while he was trying to change his location. The police claimed to have recovered a country-made pistol and a motorcycle from his possession. The 23-year-old does not have a pending criminal record, according to the police.

On July 2, the police team went to Bikru village to arrest Vikas Dubey in a case of attempted murder. They walked into an ambush and suffered heavy casualties. The shootout lasted till the early hours of the next day, and the following week Dubey was shot dead in a shootout with the police that was allegedly staged. Five of the gangsters were also killed in separate alleged encounters in the weeks following the failed raid.

In October, the police filed a chargesheet against 36 people, including two policemen. The police officers are then Choubeypur SHO Vinay Tiwari, and Sub-Inspector KK Sharma. Both were suspended and arrested for allegedly tipping off Dubey about the raid.