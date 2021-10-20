Gangster Suresh Pujari arrested in Philippines: Police

Gangster Suresh Pujari, who is wanted in several cases of extortion registered in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, was arrested in the Philippines, said the police. The officials said that he has been on the run for the past 14 years and was caught by its fugitive search unit after a red corner notice was issued by Interpol.

The authorities further revealed that Pujari was initially associated with underworld don Chota Rajan and Ravi Pujari, but in 2011, he parted ways and formed his own gang after which he started making extortion calls to businessmen in India.

Owing to the rise in extortion cases, the local authorities approached Interpol through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a red corner notice was issued against him.

A senior crime branch officer said, “Since the time he fled the country he has been changing his location. Recently he was tracked down in the Philippines and it is believed that he has been staying there since September 2020.”

The officials from the Mumbai crime branch have also revealed that they had not received any official communication as yet, but claimed that they shall be seeking Pujari’s custody for interrogation in the cases registered against him in the city.