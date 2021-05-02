Gangster Sube Gujjar arrested by STF Haryana

According to police, Gujjar, a resident of Gurgaon, was arrested from the Delhi airport by a joint team of STF Gurgaon and STF Sonepat. (Express Photo)

The Special Task Force of Haryana, on Saturday, arrested gangster Sube Gujjar, who had been absconding since 2016 and for whose arrest a reward of Rs 7.5 lakh had been announced. Gujjar has several cases registered against him, including 11 for murder, and 12 for attempt to murder.

According to police, Gujjar, a resident of Gurgaon, was arrested from the Delhi airport by a joint team of STF Gurgaon and STF Sonepat.

“Gujjar has been involved in crimes since 2004-05 and was primarily working with the Kaushal gang. After Kaushal was arrested, he had been leading the gang. During initial questioning, it has emerged that he is involved in 11 cases of murder, 12 of attempt to murder, dozens of cases of extortion, and other crimes,” said a spokesperson.

“Gujjar had operatives at the local level through whom he was getting crimes committed even while residing outside Delhi NCR. Through them, he would extort money, procure the money, carry out contract killings, and also arrange the murder or attempt to murder those who failed to pay him the sum he demanded,” he said.

Although Gujjar had been involved in crimes since 2004, officials said it was when Kaushal was released from prison – where he was serving a life sentence for the murder of a Naharpur Rupa resident – on parole in 2016 that Gujjar joined hands with him and gangster Amit Dagar to form his own gang for extortion.

Among the more recent crimes committed by Gujjar is one in Rewari in October 2018, when he, along with Kaushal, tried to extort money from Pushpanjali hospital in the district and got their accomplices to open fire in the premises to intimidate the owners. Gujjar, police said, had provided the weapons used in that incident as well.

Most recently, Gujjar tried to extort money from the manager of a company in Palam Vihar and, to create fear, also got shots fired at him.

“Gujjar has, so far, extorted crores of rupees from businessmen and has also been responsible for a double murder in Rewari as well as murders in Rajasthan and crimes in Noida,” said the spokesperson, adding that Gujjar had recently got a false identity card made from another name, using which he was absconding in various places in Rajasthan and Chennai.

“He has been produced in court and remanded to 7 days police custody for further questioning,” he said.