Gangster Shubham, booked in 21 cases, nabbed in Batala

Batala police on Tuesday arrested wanted gangster Shubham along with his aide, Manpreet, after a 10-km chase and a brief shootout.

Shubham has 21 different cases of murder, kidnapping and loot registered against him at different police stations across Punjab. He is son of a former police constable, Balwinder, who was killed by a rival gangster to avenge his father’s murder, allegedly by Shubham. He was also allegedly involved in high-profile killing of right-wing Hindu outfit leader Vipin Sharma in Amritsar in 2017.

IG (Border Range) S P S Parmar said that Shubham was arrested near Fatehgarh Churian in Batala police district between 10 am and 11:30 am.

“We had information about the movement of Shubham. We waited for him at the Gharkian checkpoint. Shubham came there along with Manpreet in an i20 car, but didn’t stop as cops signalled him to. Instead, both opened fire at the police party at the checkpost. Police also fired back as the attackers drove towards Pathrali. Police chased them for around 10 km. There was another exchange of fire at a separate spot before they were arrested. No one was injured in the firing,” said Batala SSP Opinderjit Singh Ghuman.

Police recovered five pistols, 51 pump-action rifles and live bullets from the accused. A bullet proof jacket was recovered from Shubham and Manpreet. It is not first time when Shubham has been arrested.

He was first arrested in October 2016 after he had allegedly killed Hardev Singh, father of rival gangster Simranjit at a dhaba run by the deceased. One worker at the dhaba, Raju was also killed in same incident.

He was then sent to Kapurthala jail, but he ran away from police custody on the way to court in Baba Bakala, Amritsar on September 2017.

Shubam again hit headlines when he was found to be involved in the murder of Hindu leader Vipin Sharma. Sharma was murdered in Amritsar on October 30, 2017. In another incident, Shubham opened fire at rival gangster Varun Chocho in Gurukul Avenue of Amritsar’s Majitha Road on January 2, 2018.