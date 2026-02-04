Express Exclusive: Fugitive gangster Sachin Golu flees India after mistaken-identity killing in Delhi: ‘Spotted in Dubai’

Sachin Golu, against whom the Delhi Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC), and an associate fired nearly half a dozen bullets at Sunil Jain as he returned home from a morning walk. (File photo)

Fugitive gangster Sachin Golu, a prime suspect in the mistaken-identity killing of a Delhi businessman in the Farsh Bazar area in 2024, slipped out of India via Nepal using a fake passport and is now believed to be in Dubai, sources with central agencies revealed.

Golu — against whom the Delhi Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) — had gunned down businessman Sunil Jain in December 2024 along with an associate, Naveen Kasana. The two fired nearly half a dozen bullets at Jain as he returned home on his two-wheeler from a morning walk at Yamuna Sports Complex. Investigation later revealed that it was a case of mistaken identity, with the shooters targeting someone else amid Golu’s gang rivalries.