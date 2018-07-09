Gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead inside UP jail, four officials suspended

File photo of gangster Munna Bajrangi (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) File photo of gangster Munna Bajrangi (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Gangster Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside the Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat jail on Monday morning. Bajrangi was shifted there from Jhansi jail late on Sunday and was to be produced in a local court today in a case for demanding extortion money from BJP MLA Lokesh Dixit. Bajrangi was facing trial in several cases including the killing of former BJP legislator Krishnand Rai.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of four prison officials — jailor, deputy jailor, head warder, warder. “Such an incident occurring inside jail premises is a serious matter. Will conduct an in-depth investigation and strict action to be taken against those responsible,” he told. A judicial inquiry has been ordered in the case and a high-level inquiry has been initiated to ascertain how the arms came inside the jail.

Police said the incident took place at around 6.30 am inside the prison, when the inmates were having tea and suddenly another jail inmate Sunil Rathiat, fired at Bajrangi from close range, killing him on the spot. “Security personnel went into a tizzy and they immediately rushed to the spot. Sunil was apprehended from the spot and he was taken to police custody,” a senior police officer said.

The incident comes days after Bajrangi’s wife Seema had said there threats to her husband’s life. “I want to tell UP CM Adityanath ji that my husband’s life is in danger. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill him in a fake encounter,” she had said in a press conference.

#WATCH Seema Singh, wife of Gangster Munna Bajrangi, says, “I want to tell UP CM Adityanath ji that my husband’s life is in danger. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill him in a fake encounter.” (29.06.18) pic.twitter.com/o2uCuePKJe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2018

Adding that the Chief Minister was made aware of the threat to his life, Bajrangi’s advocate V Srivastava, said, “He was brought to District Jail Baghpat from Jhansi, last night. At 6.30am today,a convict lodged in the jail shot him dead and hid the pistol in a gutter.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd