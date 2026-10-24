Gangster Himanshu Bhau held in US, efforts on to extradite him

Absconding gangster Himanshu Bhau has been arrested by law enforcement agencies in the United States after they were alerted by India’s Central agencies about his location in Las Vegas.
Another fugitive, Neeraj Faridpuria, who had been evading arrest after removing his ankle bracelet tracker following his detention and release on bail this year, was also picked up.
A source in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said an Interpol red notice had been issued against Himanshu and multiple teams of Delhi Police and Haryana Police had been working to trace his location in the US.
“With the help of technical surveillance and on the basis of source-based information, his location in Las Vegas was tracked down and the coordinates were shared with the LEA (law enforcement agencies) in the US, which made the arrest Thursday evening,” the source said.
In August 2023, the Interpol issued a red notice against Himanshu.
Indian agencies are now coordinating with the LEA in the US to expedite his deportation proceedings, the source said, adding that a special team of senior officers is also likely to visit the US to complete document work.
Himanshu (23), alias Kunal, a native of Ritoli village in Rohtak, began his career in crime by carrying out extortion in the Subzi Mandi area of Rohtak. He allegedly killed a local youth, Sunny of Ritoli village, and subsequently managed to escape from a juvenile correctional facility in Haryana’s Hisar in 2020.
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“After fleeing the juvenile home, he joined local criminals, including jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, and started threatening businessmen of his area for extortion. He later formed his own gang. He has over 30 cases, at least 16 of them for murder and attempt to murder,” the source said.
“Before a lookout circular was issued in his name, he obtained a passport from Bareilly using forged papers in the name of Kunal Singh in August 2022 and fled the country,” the source said.
Himanshu flew to the United Arab Emirates, from where he took the “dunki route” to Europe. He was followed by his relative Sahil, 22. Himanshu ran his syndicate – it operates in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab – from Portugal with the help of Yogesh Kadian alias Bobby, Sahil and Neeraj Faridpuria.
“To run his gang, he adopted a modus operandi and would make threatening calls from outside. If someone refused to pay, they would carry out firing outside their houses through their men. To lure youths, they would post their stories on social media and whenever anyone would comment or follow them, they would contact them and assign them the task of firing,” the source said.
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India’s central agencies are likely to get the custody of Himanshu, along with Faridpuria, who works with Punjab’s notorious Bambiha gang, a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
“Faridpuria, who had fled India, initially met Kaushal Chaudhary and his henchman Amit Dagar in jail. From there, he came close to the Bambiha group through one of its members, Dinesh Gandhi, and started working with them,” the source said.
Sharing details of one of their coordination meetings with the states, a source in the NIA said the Haryana Police, in its presentation, had said that there are around 80 active criminal gangs in the state. Among the major gangs, they named the Himanshu Bhau gang, the Neeraj Faridpuria gang and the Lawrence Bishnoi/Bhanu Partap gang, which have been indulging in extortion and other violent crimes, the source said.