Gangster Himanshu Bhau held in US, efforts on to extradite him

Absconding gangster Himanshu Bhau has been arrested by law enforcement agencies in the United States after they were alerted by India’s Central agencies about his location in Las Vegas.

Another fugitive, Neeraj Faridpuria, who had been evading arrest after removing his ankle bracelet tracker following his detention and release on bail this year, was also picked up.

A source in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said an Interpol red notice had been issued against Himanshu and multiple teams of Delhi Police and Haryana Police had been working to trace his location in the US.

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“With the help of technical surveillance and on the basis of source-based information, his location in Las Vegas was tracked down and the coordinates were shared with the LEA (law enforcement agencies) in the US, which made the arrest Thursday evening,” the source said.