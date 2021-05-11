Gangster Chhota Rajan discharged from AIIMS, returns to Tihar jail after recovering from Covid

Gangster Chhota Rajan was brought back to Tihar on Tuesday as he had recovered.

Gangster Chhota Rajan, who was admitted in AIIMS Trauma Centre for Covid-19 treatment, was discharged from hospital on Tuesday and taken back to Tihar jail after his recovery from illness. He was admitted to AIIMS on April 24 after he tested positive for Covid-19 inside the jail complex.

DG (Tihar Jail) Sandeep Goel said he has been discharged from the hospital and returned to Tihar jail.

Rajan, 61, is lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest after deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015. Last week, rumours about his death due to Covid-19 were doing the rounds, but Goel denied the rumours. “Rajan was admitted to AIIMS hospital on April 24 and News of death of Tihar jail inmate Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan is wrong. He was found COVID-19 positive in Tihar Jail on April 22 and was admitted in AIIMS Trauma Centre on April 24,” Goel said.

Two weeks ago, former MP Mohd Shahabuddin – who was lodged in Tihar Jail and serving a life term in a murder case – died at the DDU hospital where he was admitted after testing positive for Covid-19.

Data provided by the Tihar Jail authorities till April 23 revealed that the prison has 227 active cases among jail inmates and 60 among jail staff, including a jail superintendent and two prison doctors.