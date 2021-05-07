‘Chhota Rajan is stable’: AIIMS doctors, Delhi Police refute reports of his death

Refuting alleged reports of his death due to Covid-19, doctors at AIIMS and Delhi Police said on Friday that gangster Chhota Rajan’s condition is stable and he is recuperating.”

DCP (south-west) Ingit Pratap Singh said, “We have sent our team to confirm and confirmed with Covid-19 ward in-charge Mr Anjan Trikha. He denied and told us that he is alive.”

Rajan was admitted to AIIMS hospital on April 24 and DG (Tihar Jail) Sandeep Goel said that no official information has come in this regard. “News of death of Tihar jail inmate Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan is wrong. He was found COVID-19 positive in Tihar Jail on April 22 and was admitted in AIIMS Trauma Centre on April 24,” Goel said.

Last week, former MP Mohd Shahabuddin, who was lodged in Tihar Jail and serving a life term in a murder case, died at the DDU hospital where he was admitted after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Data provided by the Tihar Jail authorities till April 23 revealed that the prison has 227 active cases among jail inmates and 60 among jail staff, including a jail superintendent and two prison doctors.

Four inmates have died of Covid-19 till date, officials said, adding that it has now been decided to release inmates on parole to decongest the jail.