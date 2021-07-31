scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Gangster Chhota Rajan discharged from AIIMS, returns to Tihar jail

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 31, 2021 1:18:26 pm
Rajan, 61, underwent treatment and was discharged from the hospital on Friday evening, they said. (AP)

Gangster Chhota Rajan, who was admitted to AIIMS on Tuesday due to stomach ache, was discharged from the hospital and taken back to Tihar jail, officials said on Saturday.

Rajan, 61, underwent treatment and was discharged from the hospital on Friday evening, they said.

Read |Bombay HC seeks CBI’s response on Chhota Rajan’s appeals against convictions by special courts

In April also, Rajan was admitted to the hospital after he had tested positive for COVID-19.

He was brought back to the jail after his recovery.

Rajan has been lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest upon his deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.

