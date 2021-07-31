Gangster Aslam Shaikh booked for ‘threatening’ court assistant

According to the FIR lodged at Gotri police station, Shaikh allegedly threatened court assistant KD Joshi while appearing for his regular court proceeding as part of the GCTOC arrest.

Gangster Aslam Shaikh alias Bodiyo has been booked Friday for allegedly threatening a court staff, following a complaint by the Deputy Registrar of the Vadodara District Sessions Court .

Shaikh is the alleged leader of the Bichoo gang whose 26 members were booked on January 20 this year in the first case filed in Vadodara under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GCTOC) Act.

According to the complaint filed by the Deputy Registrar VT Talati, Shaikh, during his regular appearance before the court via video conference on April 23 and May 20 this year allegedly threatened the court assistant after he was told that his bail and jail transfer applications had been rejected.

In the complaint, Talati has said that on one occasion Shaikh enquired about the status of his jail transfer application before the court.

When Joshi conveyed to him that it has been rejected, Shaikh allegedly told Joshi in an intimidating tone, “Don’t you think I won’t come to the court (physically). When I come to the court, I will see you.”

The complaint further states that Shaikh threatened Joshi with physical harm and said, “I will file a petition against you in the High Court and you won’t even be good enough to nod your head at that time. You just sit and take home your payment, but do no work.”

Talati has said that on the second occasion, Shaikh also threatened another court assistant JC Chaudhari when he was unhappy with the answer to his question about the chargesheet in the case. “He asked the assistant if the chargesheet had been filed in the case. When the assistant told him that the officials investigating the case would file the chargesheet, he got angry and threatened the official. We are filing a case against Shaikh at the police station for further investigation,” Talati has said in his complaint.

Police Inspector SV Chaudhari of Gotri police station, where the case has been booked, told this newspaper, “Aslam Shaikh was making his appearance in court as per provisions of GCTOC, which require the accused to be presented from time to time. This hearing had been taking place over video conferencing due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The court has lodged a complaint that he threatened the court staff during the hearings. We are probing the case and we will seek his transfer warrant in the case if needed as he is already an undertrial and in judicial custody in the GCTOC case of the Vadodara city police.”

The police have booked Shaikh under Indian Penal Code Section for voluntarily obstructing public servants in the discharge of his public functions (186), the threat of injury to a public servant (189), and for criminal intimidation [506 (1)].