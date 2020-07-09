Gangster Act invoked against Lucknow CAA violence accused

The Gangster Act has been invoked in cases lodged at Thakurganj, Kaiserbagh and Hasanganj police stations. The Act was invoked at different times over the last three weeks. (File) The Gangster Act has been invoked in cases lodged at Thakurganj, Kaiserbagh and Hasanganj police stations. The Act was invoked at different times over the last three weeks. (File)

At least 50 people facing police cases for alleged violence during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow in December, have been booked under the stringent Gangster Act. At least 10 of them have been rearrested.

Nilabja Choudhury, joint commissioner of Lucknow Police, said the Gangster Act has been invoked against people who are facing serious charges in connection with the anti-CAA violence. “We have instructed police stations to invoke the Act against people who indulged in arson and vandalism,” he said.

The Gangster Act has been invoked in cases lodged at Thakurganj, Kaiserbagh and Hasanganj police stations. The Act was invoked at different times over the last three weeks.

At Thakurganj, at least 25 people have been booked under the Act, said officials, with 15 each at Kaiserbagh and Hasanganj.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.